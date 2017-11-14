Africa: President Jacob Zuma Co-Chairs 4th Session of South Africa-Botswana Bi-National Commission in Gaborone, 17 Nov

press release

President Zuma to undertake a working visit to Botswana for the 4th Session of the SA-Botswana Bi-National Commission

President Jacob Zuma will undertake a working visit to participate in and co-chair the 4th Session of the South Africa-Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) to be held in Gaborone, Botswana on 17 November 2017.

The BNC will be preceded by a Senior Officials meeting on 14-15 November 2017 and the Ministerial meeting on 16 November 2017, respectively.

South Africa and Botswana meet annually at the level of the Heads of State within the framework of the BNC to review bilateral cooperation and discuss issues of common interest.

South Africa and Botswana enjoy cordial relations which are informed by cultural ties and geographical proximity. The two countries cooperate on a wide range of areas including, transport, trade and investment, health, education, environmental issues, water, science and technology, agriculture, justice, immigration, energy, finance, culture, security, sport, etc.

Regarding economic cooperation, South Africa remains one of Botswana's major trading partners. Many South African companies operate in Botswana in various sectors.

President Zuma will be accompanied by Ms Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation; Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Minister of Defence and Military Veterans; Ms Naledi Pandor, Minister of Science and Technology; Dr Rob Davies, Minister of Trade and Industry; Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, Minister of Water and Sanitation; and Ms Tokozile Xasa, Minister of Tourism.

