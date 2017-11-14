14 November 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari Commissions 700m Length African Trans-Sahara Route Twin Flyover From Enugu to Cameroon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has commissioned the 700m length of the Dr. Akanu Ibiam Twin Flyover Bridges over the African Trans-Sahara route running from Enugu to Cameroon.

President Buhari who is on official visit to Ebonyi State also commissioned the 14.5km Federal Road constructed by the Ebonyi State Government.

He also unveiled the Statue of Dr. Akanu Ibiam and also laid the foundation stone for Ebonyi City Mall, foundation stone for President Muhammadu Buhari Flyover Bridge/Road Tunnel.

The President further commissioned Senator Offia Nwali Flyover.

Nigeria

Buhari Moves to Appoint 8 New Ministers, Restructure Ministries

In a move to keep to his promise to the chieftains and loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to appoint more… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.