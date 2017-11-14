Liberia: 'Ellen, Son Not in CDC'

The presidential candidate on the ticket of the main opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Ambassador George Weah has distanced the coalition from President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and her son, Robert Sirleaf.

Speaking on Voice of America early Monday morning, November 13, 2017, Senator Weah said the president is not in any way supporting the CDC, neither her son, Robert Sirleaf is a member of the CDC which has been speculated in the public sphere.

"Madam Sirleaf is a partisan of the Unity Party and I am a partisan of the Coalition for Democratic Change; so I will not suggest that she is supporting me, and her Robert Sirleaf is not a member of the CDC," Senator Weah clarified.

The Liberian former international soccer star now turned politician indicated that he does not need to go into a deal with the current Liberian leader in order to become the next President of the country contrary to reports in the public space.

According to him, he needs not to enter into an agreement with President Sirleaf to make her son Senator of Montserrado County before winning the Liberian presidency, clarifying that senatorial post is not an appointed position but elected.

"Why will I need to make a deal with President Sirleaf that if she supports me, so in return support her, I do not need to make a deal with her and I have never sat down with Madam Sirlaef to make any deal," Senator Weah intone.

At the same time, the CDC presidential candidate has described as mere propaganda information that if elected as president he would negotiate the release of jail former Liberian President, Charles Taylor.

"I think it is a mere propaganda and a complete fallacy that when I become President I will want to release former President Taylor from prison. You know and I know and even Mr. White himself knows that the release of former president Taylor is not within my power as President of Liberia," he clarified.

The CDC standard bear accused Allen White of working with some political parties in Liberia as lobbyist, noting that he (Weah) met Allen White once at which time his party, the CDC hired him (White) to do some work for the party.

Weah's comments come in the wake of allegations made against Allen White, an American investigator that he, Weah is planning to release from jail former President Taylor if elected as Liberia's next President.