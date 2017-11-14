14 November 2017

The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Liberia: New Rule for Admission to Law School Violates Article 6

Photo: This Day
Symbol of justice

Presiding Judge at the Second Judicial Circuit Court in Grand Bassa County has frowned on the 'discriminatory, bias, and unfair practice of the New Rule set by the dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of law in admitting students from the exception of the formal grade point as required.

He cited that interview requirements should be dropped and that admission at the law school should be based purely on academic performance as anything other than this runs contrary to the spirit and intent of Article 6 of the current constitution of Liberia which requires equal access and opportunity for all Liberians.

Judge Gbeisay made the assertion at the opening of the Second Judicial Circuit Court in Grand Bassa County when he delivered his charged at the opening of the November Term of Court in Buchanan.

Gbeisay is quoted as saying "As an alumina of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law and a member of the legal community of Liberia, he has a serious qualm with the manner of admission at the Law School. This concern prompted me to write a formal communication to the dean and faculty of the law school two weeks ago. While I am yet to receive response, this being a legal forum, may I seek your indulgence to share my dissatisfaction as contained in my letter to our dean and faculty of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law with you," he added".

The Chief Justice of the Supreme Court assigned, on a rotating system, a Circuit Judge to each quarterly session of the various circuits and if all business before a Circuit Court is disposed of before the expiration of a quarterly session, the Chief Justice shall have the power to reassign the Circuit Judge assigned thereto to sit for the balance of the quarterly session in any other circuit in addition to the Circuit Judge currently assigned there, if he deems such reassignment will aid the prompt disposition of judicial business.

Judge Gbeisay used the opportunity to remind the dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law about a letter dated October 25 2017 where he expressed dissatisfaction; indicating that, "Mr. Dean and member of the faculty, you will irresistibly agree with me that if the interview requirement now introduced was part of the law school requirement in the 1980s, such name like Yammie Quiqui Gbeisay would have found it difficult, if not impossible to be admitted to this school. In this contemporary Liberia where reconciliation is perhaps the highest priority, any policy or practice which has the tendency to exclude other unfairly ought to be avoided", he noted.

Meanwhile, the Presiding Judge has urged all workers of the court to be obedient and work hard to enable a smooth working relationship for the November Term of Court adding that, "this judge believes in time, discipline, hard work and is justice conscious," he noted.

