Liberia: U.S. Medical Team Gives Hope to Sick Liberians

A 29-man team of professional American doctors from the Unity Point Health-Pekin Hospital are in the country to provide free medical service to sick and underprivileged Liberians.

Some of the diseases the doctors identified are skin diseases (scabies), sexually transmitted diseases, pneumonia, asthma and other common tropical illnesses.

The team which in the country for ten days visited Liberia on the invite of Montserrado County electoral district 13 Representative Saah Joseph and the APM Terminals.

Speaking to reporters upon arrival in Kakata, Margibi County along with the doctors to begin work, Representative Joseph said the team made a stopover to provide free medical services to sick and underprivileged people in the county.

He said the team is in the country for ten days to provide free medical assistance to women, men, children and the elderly who find it hard access healthcare due to the cost associated with it.

"This is an opportunity for the team to focus on Liberia because this is their first time. This is team is the first time in Liberia and it has been doing similar thing in other parts of the world," he added.

He further indicated that his goal is to sit with the team to craft an agreement so that can visit Liberia twice a year. "My next goal is how we can take sick people from here to the United States of America for surgery and treatment."

For her part, the mission coordinator of the team, Cindy Justus said the exercise is part of humanitarian mission that is carried out once a year by the Unity Point Health-Pekin, stationed in central Illinois, USA.

Doctor Justus added that the mission to Liberia which costs the team a little over US$50,000.00 is intended to reach out to 2,000 people over a span of ten days.

"The reception of the people is very welcoming and we are in the country to provide better healthcare to the people of Liberia," the mission coordinator maintained.

She cited skin diseases including scabies as the most common identified cases even though a number of pneumonia, asthma and sexually transmitted diseases are among other sicknesses that have been so far identified in Kakata and surrounding communities in Margibi County.

The team coordinator also implored that the mission took four years to plan for the visit to Liberia and it would further considered other surgical operations to be recommended to its hospital in the United States of America when the need arises.