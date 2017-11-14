Liberia: Daily Observer Gbarpolu Correspondent Missing

The Daily Observer's Gbarpolu County correspondent, S. Micah Yeahwon, has reportedly gone missing since October 13, three days he voted in the October 10 presidential and representative elections.

Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) correspondent in the county, Damo Yanquoi, who broke the news concerning the reported mysterious disappearance of Mr. Yeawon yesterday on the station Super Morning Show, said Yeahwon left Gbarpolu for Monrovia two days after voting on October 10, with the understanding that he was coming to settle some family matters.

Yanquoi said efforts to contact Yeahwon have not been successful since that time, because his mobile phone has remained switched off.

The situation has raised fear and concerns about Yeawon's safety as family and friends want to know his whereabouts.

The ELBC correspondent did not recall any confrontation between the Daily Observer reporter and residents in the county.

One of Yeawon's closest friends, Thomas N'dorbor, told the Observer that he was informed by Yeahwon's wife, Gaimai Kpokolo, that she and the children have not seen Mr. Yeawon seen since the October 10 elections.

"Micah's wife informed me that the husband left Gbarpolu for Monrovia to attend to some family matters; but since then, he has not returned, neither has he sent any word to her," N'borbor said.

The news of Mr. Yeawon missing, according to N'dorbor, is now troubling his wife, family members, and friends because he cannot be located.

"Micah's wife went to his family's place in Monrovia near the Bethel World Church in Mount Barclay last week to locate her husband, only to find his personal belongings in the room, while the door was wide open," he said.

The management of the Daily Observer has described the disappearance of its correspondent as "surprising," and has expressed the hope that Micah Yeahwon is safe and sound. The management has meanwhile appealed to anyone knowing Yeawon's whereabouts to contact the nearest police station or the Daily Observer.

According to Bai Best, Marketing Manager, Yeahwon last visited the Observer office in Paynesville, some time after the October 10 elections. According to Best, Yeahwon said he was in town to handle some family matters and that, before returning to Gbarpolu, he would stop by the office in preparation for the runoff election. He did not appear ill or troubled in any way. However, he did not return since that visit.

Yeahwon, 58, joined the Daily Observer as a correspondent in 2010 and has reported intermittently from Gbarpolu. He covered the 2011 presidential and legislative elections, as well as other local happenings in that county.

N'dorbor said Yeahwon was teaching at the at the Gbarma Central High School prior to Mr. Yeawon's taking transfer to Monrovia as an 'In-service Teacher', attending the University of Liberia studying secondary education at the William V.S. Tubman Teachers' College.

While attending the UL, Mr. Yeawon was also teaching at the Apostolic Foundation School in Fiama, N'dorbor said.

Micah Yeahwon's last story reported in the Daily Observer was during the campaign trail of Nimba County Senator Prince Y. Johnson in the county, where the youth reportedly disrupted his speech, thereby causing Sen. Johnson to cut short his planned political rally in Gbarma Town, Gbarma Statutory District. Sen. Johnson has now pledged his political loyalty to the presidential bid of Montserrado Senator, George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change.

Mr. Yeawon hails from Nimba County, specifically in the Yarwin Mehnsonon Electoral District #9, but had lived in Western Liberia for very long time, his wife told this newspaper via mobile phone late yesterday. Most people who are familiar with Yeahwon know him by his calm demeanor.