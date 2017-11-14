Kenya: Governors Clarify Why They Skipped Mutahi Kahiga's Swearing in

Governors have denied snubbing the swearing in of Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga on Monday.

The Council of Governors allayed fears that they were not supporting Mr Kahiga who took over after the death of Dr Wahome Gakuru in an accident along Thika-Nyeri highway last week.

In a press statement issued by Director of Communication Andrew Teyie said they had received the invitation on short notice on Sunday evening and communicated to the 46 governors.

"Governors seek to clarify the misconception that governors snubbed the swearing in ceremony of Nyeri governor yesterday," he said.

Out of the 46 county chiefs only Kirinyaga deputy governor Peter Ndamiri was present.

The Senate was represented by Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen while the national government was represented by ICT Cabinet Secretary Joseph Mucheru.

CoG chair Josephat Nanok was said to out of the country but sent his congratulatory message to Mutahi.

The governor noted that they had conveyed their apologies for missing the event and asked Kenyans "stick to the issue at hand as the council lays to rest one of its members."

The council is involved in the national funeral planning committee.