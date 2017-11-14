14 November 2017

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: President Lungu Heads to Egypt

By Clement Malambo

President Edgar Lungu is today expected in Cairo Egypt for a three day State Visit. The Head of State will build on historic ties between Zambia and Egypt on his three day visit.

President Lungu will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. Among other undertakings will be a visit the Suez Canal Fisheries Establishment and the Economic Industrial Zone.

President Lungu has been polishing up Zambia's international profile since taking office in 2015. It has become customary for foreign Heads of State to visit Zambia.

