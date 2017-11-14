13 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Woman Arrested for Joining ZRP Using Fake O' Level Result

A Harare woman's bid to join the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) backfired badly, a city court heard on Monday.

Victoria Magunje of Arcadia was arrested after she had passed recruitment interviews and secured a place to train as a police officer.

She pleaded guilty before Harare Magistrate Rumbidzai Dzumbira and was remanded in custody pending sentence.

According to the state, Magunje applied to train as a police officer sometime in 2014.

She was invited for interviews on November 7 this year and passed the entrance tests after which she also successfully underwent mandatory medical exams.

However, upon cross checking her files, the officer who is representing ZRP in the court case, Nleya Sikhumbuzo discovered that Magunje's ordinary level slip was forged.

She checked with the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (Zimsec) which confirmed that the results Magunje submitted were fake.

