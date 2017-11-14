The Zambia Under-20 National Team got down to business on Monday afternoon with coach Numba Mumamba taking the lads through the paces.

Mumamba is set to lead the 2016 Cosafa champions in the 2017 edition hosted by Zambia after his predecessor Beston Chambeshi was elevated to U-23 head coach.

The 45 member provisional squad will be trimmed to 25 by Friday as per standard requirement by the organizers of the tournament to have final teams in place.

Team manager Mwansa Kapyanga told Fazfooball.com that all the lads called to duty had reported with only Francisco Mwepu and Niza Simutenda being awaited as they had been excused to write their Grade 12 final examinations.

The group stage will be completed on December 12, followed by a rest day, with the semi finals to be staged at the Arthur Davies Stadium on December 14.

Zambia is in Group A alongside Uganda, Malawi and Swaziland.

Group stage and semi final matches will be played at Kitwe's Arthur Davies and Nkana stadiums while the third-place play-off and the final will move to the Levy Mwanawasa in Ndola on December 16.

The tournament will be hosted from December 6-16.

Group A

Zambia

Swaziland

Uganda

Malawi

Group B

South Africa

Egypt

Mozambique

Mauritius

Group C

Angola

Lesotho

Namibia

Zimbabwe

(Source: FAZ MEDIA)