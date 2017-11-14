14 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Four People Answering Charges for Demanding to Buy Stillbirths

By Watson Maingo

Salima — Four people suspected to have tried to buy stillbirths, appeared before the Salima Third Grade Magistrate Court on Monday, answering charges of conspiracy to effect unlawful purpose contrary to section 406(f) of the panel code.

The four suspects identified as Marriam Rashid, 29, of Chenyama Village in the area of Senior Chief Kalonga, Salima, Kwawonela Ali Saidi, 46, of Mkuwa village Traditional Authroity (TA) Mwandama, Nkhota-kota , Bonomali Saidi, 34, of Mzalure village, TA Kuulunda in Salima and Sadick Tamimu, 46, of Mkuwa village, TA Mwadzama in Nkhota-kota.

According to State Prosecutor Sergeant, John Kaphani, the three were arrested last week and started appearing in court on Friday.

The case will proceed on Tuesday when the state is expected to continue parading witnesses.

Salima Police Public Relations Officer, Gift Chitowe said the four are husbands and wives. The two women approached a worker at the hospital with request to buy stillbirths.

"The two female suspects Marriam and Kwaonela after conniving with their husbands (second suspects) approached a health worker demanding to buy stillbirths, the health worker did not alert police on the first contact, but when he was approached on a follow up, he invited police who arrested the two," he explained.

Chitowe said the two women implicated their husbands after the arrests, a thing which led to the arrest of the two second suspects.

The two couples own small businesses at Kamuzu Road Trading Centre.

According to other sources people believe that stillbirths are charms for boosting businesses.

They help to boost sales.

