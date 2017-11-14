The Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) has urged all its former members who had left the then Democratic Turnhalle Alliance (DTA) through resignations and joined other parties, especially Swapo, to return to the party.

This was said by the party's secretary for organisation and mobilisation Agatus Antangan in a statement issued on Sunday. Antanga in the press statement said that his party is the only inclusive party in the country that aims to fight for the well-being of all Namibians, irrespective of their political affiliations.

He said for the country to realise economic emancipation, it needs a party like PDM. Antanga's statement came hours after former party president Katuutire Kaura joined Swapo at Grootfontein on Sunday.

"I am calling upon all our former members to the then DTA to come back and rally behind the energetic, vibrant and youthful leader and a friend for the voiceless, comrade president [McHenry] Venaani, for us to fight together a good war for the hundreds of thousands voiceless Namibians irrespective of their political affiliation, colour, race and regions," he said in the statement.

Antanga added that currently a lot of people who resigned from the then DTA to join other parties, especially Swapo, are being mocked and called names especially that 'they have collaborated with the enemy.'

He added it is high time Namibia had a balanced government where opposition parties will have big representation in parliament for them to fight well. He noted that without sufficient opposition seats in parliament, Swapo would forever enjoy the two-thirds majority and thus no changes will come forth as the ruling party will not deliver as per people's expectations.

"We must come together. We must not shy away from the fight for the masses. We must be real and focus on our goals that the late chief Clemence Kapuuo left us to carry on," he stressed, adding the PDM is a movement for all peace-loving Namibians who believe in change and growth for the country.

Antanga warned Swapo factions currently campaigning not to provoke opposition parties. He also warned PDM members who want to defect from the party: "As for those attempting to leave PDM for Swapo, think twice before taking that risky decision. It might haunt you for the rest of your life," he said.