13 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Teen Bashes Dad - Tries to Commit Suicide By Overdosing On ARVs

Harare — A Kambuzuma teenager was Monday arraigned before the courts on allegations of bashing his father.

The 17-year-old appeared before Harare magistrate Aniah Ndiraya facing assault charges and was not asked to plead pending a probation report. He will be back in court Tuesday.

Court heard that after attacking his father, the youth tried to commit suicide by drinking 20 ARV tablets belonging to a family member with cooking oil. The incident occurred over this past weekend.

It is alleged the teen, who cannot be named for professional reasons, attacked his father with a metal rod and also damaged household property following a dispute with his mother.

According to prosecutors, the row started after the mother filed a police report over the youth's behaviour. Later in the afternoon of the same day, the teenager confronted his mother over the issue, threatening to deal with her.

His father intervened, backing his wife, which further angered the accused.

Court heard the teen then reached for a golf club which he used to destroy some household property. He then picked up a metal bar which he used to attack his father.

The father reportedly ran for dear life, dashing out of the house with the son in hot pursuit and attacking him with stones.

Neighbours tried to intervene to no avail as the teenager was too violent.

Prosecutors said he only stopped attacking his father when the latter hit the youth with a brick on his shoulder in self-defence.

Hatizivo Chatikobo appeared for the State.

