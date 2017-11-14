Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) has refused to comment on Australia-based goal-shooter Mwawi Kumwenda's stand made by her manager Hlupi Chalamba that the conditions for the player's return to the Queens, who are in camp to start preparations for test matches against England this month, is that there should be a meeting to thrash out their acrimony.

NAM recalled Kumwenda into the Queens' squad for three international test series against England.

But last week in a strongly-worded letter to NAM general secretary Carol Bapu, Chalamba demanded the association to first explain the circumstances surrounding the player's expulsion.

Chalamba requested a meeting with NAM to "have a better understanding of what transpired during the last call up which led to her expulsion from camp."

But Bapu has refused to comment on Chalamba's conditions.

"I cannot comment on that," said Bapu.

She refused to publicly declare NAM's position on the matter.

When pressed on whether they will accept Mwawi's legal adviser for a meeting, the NAM secretary general; said: " No comment. I can't say anything on the issue now."

In her letter to NAM, Chalamba said: "Much as Mwawi is always excited to represent Malawi as her manager and legal adviser, I have advised her to wait until we have a better understanding of what transpired during the last call up which led to her expulsion from camp."

Chalamba said her concern was the manner in which NAM handled the incident by chasing the player out of camp without hearing her despite that she gave an explanation for reporting late for training which coach Sam Kanyenda duly accepted.

Netball analyst Wesley Namasala advised NAM to accept the meeting request.