Malawi: Wandale Has 'Mental Illness', Psychiatry Expert Report in Court Says

Self-styled supreme leader of People's Land Organisation (PLO) Vincent Wandale has a "mental illness", a psychiatrist report tendered at Lilongwe Magistrate Court has said, according to National Police Headquarters chief prosecutor Happy Mkandawire.

Recently, the Court ruled Wandale, who has been claiming that he is the leader of a country called the United States of Mulanje and Thyolo and mobilised some people in his quest to create the two districts as separate from Malawi, should undergo a mental examination to determine if he is fit to stand trial.

He is charged with publication of false statements likely to cause fear and alarm to the public.

The medial report was tendered to court on Monday in-camera.

But Mkandawire disclosed Tuesday that mental health experts say Wandale is 'delusional'.

The prosecutor said the experts who examined Wandale have recommended that he should undergo medical attention at a mental hospital in Zomba.

Mkandawire said the report clearly states that Wandale is mentally ill.

Apart from this case, Wandale and four other members of his organisation are currently answering charges of obtaining money by false pretence.

They were arrested after about 54 villagers from Thyolo complained to authorities that they collected money amounting to K3.1 million from them promising to give them land.

The four pleaded not guilty to the charge, arguing the villagers paid the money as membership fees. They were released on bail in May this year.