Salima — Police in Salima has confirmed death of a 67 year old man who suddenly drowned into Lake Malawi due to drunkenness.

Police identified the deceased as Jeremuya Sitima of Kachitsa village, Traditional Authority Kambwiri in Salima.

Late Sitima was working as a watchman at Salima Agriculture Development Division (ADD).

According to Saloma Police Public Relations Officer, Gift Chitowe, on November 11 2017, at about 8:00 pm, the deceased who was a habitual drunkard left his home for his work place where he missed direction and went to the lake where his body was finally found floating on Lake Malawi.

The body was taken to Salima district hospital on November 12, 2017 where postmortem results revealed that death was due to suffocation.