Zimbabwe: Jaure Boost for Ngezi Platinum Ahead of Chicken Inn Showdown

Premiership leaders Ngezi Platinum have received a major boost been ahead of their block buster tie against Chicken Inn at the Baobab on Wednesday following the return to training of captain Partson Jaure.

Jaure, who has missed a number of games due to injury, is now training with the team and expected to play a pivotal role on his return.

However, the pacesetters will miss the services of attacking midfielder Tichaona Mabvura who lost his father on Monday.

Mabvura, has been consistent for his club, scoring eight goals and making 14 assists. He is one goal behind the club's leading goal scorer striker Terrence Dzukamanja and is a favourite to make it on the Soccer Stars of the Year calendar.

Meanwhile, Dominic Mukandi who has also been out of action for quite some time makes a return and is expected to take part.

"We have been boosted by the return of our captain Partson Jaure to training. He has missed a number of games due to injury and he will play a part on Wednesday," said coach Tonderayi Ndiraya.

"Dominic Mukandi is also back at training, having missed a couple of games because of injury. We are however, still to assess Terence Dzukamanja who sustained a shoulder injury and will have to pass a late fitness test."

The Ngezi Platinum coach predicted a tough encounter against Chicken Inn whom he said posed a real threat to their championship bid.

"It's going to be a tough match against Chicken Inn. But we had anticipated we will have a tough finish because Chicken Inn are also very much in the race and if they beat us, they will reduce the gap to one point, I think, and that will make it difficult for us.

"We are also facing FC Platinum on Saturday; that means playing two strong teams which are fighting for the championship in a space of four days. Nevertheless, we are ready for them."

He continued; "We have been given enough time to prepare for these two games during the international break.

"So, we remain positive knowing that if we win the two matches starting against Chicken Inn we will have enhanced our chances of winning the league title.

"Right now, it's firmly in our hands and we just have to win our remaining three matches."

Ngezi Platinum lead the table with 63 points, the same as closest challengers FC Platinum who are a rung below because of a goal difference.

Dynamos are in third place with 61 points while Chicken Inn are placed fourth with two points behind the Harare giants.