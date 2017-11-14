14 November 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Lawyer Taulo Dumps Wandale - Mental Examination Report Presented in-Camera

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zawadi Chilunga

Private practice lawyer Oscra Taulo on Monday tasked Lilongwe Maigstrate Court to discharge himself from representing self-styled supreme leader of People's Land Organisation (PLO) Vincent Wandale.

Wandale, who has been claiming that he is the leader of a country called the United States of Mulanje and Thyolo and mobilised some people in his quest to create the two districts as separate from Malawi, appeared in court when it was presented with a medical report on his mental health.

Court ruled Wandale should undergo a mental examination to determine if he is fit to stand trial in a case in which he is charged with publication of false statements likely to cause fear and alarm to the public.

But Wandale asked the court to be permitted to be presenting some points alongside his lawyer but Senior Resident Magistrate Paul Chiotcha ruled him out , saying it was irregular.

"I will largely represent myself in the case," said Wandale

The court asked Wandale to discuss with his lawyer and after a brief adjournment, Taulo asked to be discharged himself from the case, citing conflicts with his client.

"From now onwards, the accused will be representing himself," said Taulo.

Wandale asked the court to release him on bail before discussing his medical examination report.

The report was however presented in camera as as the court said it contained "some confidential information."

Apart from this case, Wandale and four other members of his organisation are currently answering charges of obtaining money by false pretence.

They were arrested after about 54 villagers from Thyolo complained to authorities that they collected money amounting to K3.1 million from them promising to give them land.

The four pleaded not guilty to the charge, arguing the villagers paid the money as membership fees. They were released on bail in May this year.

Malawi

Govt Chief Whip Protest Opposition Leader 'Full of Hate' On Mutharika

Chief whip for ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Henry Mussa stood on appoint of order in parliament when leader… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.