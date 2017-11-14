President Peter Mutharika came under fresh attack in the National Assembly' with the leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera calling him " so incompetent at leading and so insensitive to the suffering of the people" in an address to Parliament.

Chakwera said President mutharika's address in Parliament las Friday to open the 47th session of "cemented and metastasized a depressing fact" that Malawians are in the unenviable position of having a President and an Executive so incompetent at leading and so insensitive to the suffering of the people they govern that whenever any of members of the august House speaks hin the Chamber, they must speak not on behalf of their political parties, but at the behest of Malawians.

He led the charge' saying President Mutharika's address while Malawians sink deeper into abject poverty was "so shamelessly self-aggrandizing, self-absorbed, and self-delusional that this gathering is now a critical watershed moment for our nation."

Chakwetra , who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president, said time has now come when speaking in Palrliament on behalf of the parties is not enough.

"We must speak as men and women who love our country more than our camps; we must speak as men and women who serve our People more than our Parties; we must speak as men and women who fear the Maker more than the Ministers. We must speak boldly, even at the risk of being branded enemies of the state. We must speak truthfully, even at the risk of being maligned by a misguided mob of mercenaries masquerading as cadets," said Chakwera.

He added: "We must do what the President fails to do whenever he comes here, that is to speak the truth to Malawians, for Malawians, and about Malawians."

Chakwera fired a broadside at Mutharika and his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying the President;s address "mistitled Rising Above Macroeconomic Stability,£ will go down in the nation's history as the latest in a series of missed opportunities to directly and honestly address the deepening plight and delayed aspirations of Malawians.

"Now, Mr. Speaker Sir, if the President was ignorant of what our people's plight and aspirations are, he would be forgiven for this failure, but ignorance is not an excuse a man of his learning and resources can take refuge in. He knows what our people are suffering under his leadership, because it makes front page headlines every week. He knows the dire living conditions his government is subjecting our people to, because we ourselves tell him on a regular basis in and outside this House," he said..

Chakwera said Mutharika knows that Malawians are frustrated and angered by his chronic failures of leadership, "because it was only twenty-seven days ago that they voted in three constituency by-elections held in Nsanje-Lalanje, Lilongwe Msozi North, and Lilongwe City South East, all of which his party lost. And yet, instead of coming here with the kind of humility that shows that he has heard the voice and cries of the people, the President chose to come here to parade his malignant arrogance and to lecture Malawians represented here about how Parliament is not 'Government'.

"Instead of coming here to address the frustration and outcry Malawians expressed with unmistakable clarity in these by-elections, the President chose to come here to proclaim an imaginary litany of accomplishments that do not hold up under the scrutiny of basic and well-established facts. And as I said, ignorance of a problem that is a matter of fact may be forgiven, but ignoring the problem you know is there cannot."