14 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: MDF Ready to Deal With Peace Breakers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rose Mahorya

Mzuzu — The Malawi Defense Force (MDF) has declared that it is ready to deal with any person or group of people that will cause any form of conflict in the country.

MDF Commander, General Griffin Supuni Phiri made the declaration Monday in Mzuzu when President Arthur Peter Mutharika visited Moyale Barracks.

"As MDF, we are very ready to deal with anyone daring to disturb peace in the country including those who deliberately incite violence in the name of politics.

"We are also ready to work together with other law enforcers to deal with thieves and even those who are doing harm to wildlife and our natural reserves," he said in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of Mutharika's visit.

He applauded government for its commitment towards the welfare of soldiers in the country.

General Supuni Phiri said construction of decent houses for the officers and purchase of new vehicles for the force would ease the challenges they encounter in their operations.

"With the help from government, we have purchased 33 vehicles, nine of which are already in the country.

"You will never see army officers operating with old TATAs anymore because the new vehicles will replace the old ones," he said.

Deputy Minister of Defense, Everton Chimulilenji commended the MDF for providing security in the country.

"As a country, we ought to commend our soldiers for the good work they are doing both at national and international levels.

"We involve our soldiers in a lot of activities such as wildlife protection, emergency relief services and roads construction projects among other national and international duties," he said.

The minister then encouraged the soldiers to continue working with commitment and passion for the benefit of the nation.

Malawi

Govt Chief Whip Protest Opposition Leader 'Full of Hate' On Mutharika

Chief whip for ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Henry Mussa stood on appoint of order in parliament when leader… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.