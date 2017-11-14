Nigeria: Togolese in Lagos Preach Country's Unity Through Football

Togo nationals resident in Lagos at the weekend converged on the Ile Nla pitch, Iyana Era area of Badagry to seek their country's unity, which they said could only happen with the resignation of Faure Gnassingbe, whose family have ruled the West Africa nation for 50 years.

At the competition tagged, 'Togolese Union Super Cup,' Loving Star FC defeated Long Life FC 2-1 to win the trophy.

The final match was decided by a penalty shoot out when neither side could find the net in 90 minutes.

Part of the highlights of the final encounter was a minute's silence for those killed during the current protest against the President Faure Gnassingbe led government. There were also Togolese traditional music and acrobatic displays by some groups to showcase the West Africa country's rich culture.

Speaking after the game, organiser of the event and founder of Agbezin Foundation, Dele George noted that the championship was also put together to foster healthy relationship among the Togolese in Lagos and enlighten them on how they would live cordially with Nigerians to build sustainable relationship between the two nations.

George, who expressed happiness over the turn out of Togolese and their Nigerian friends at the event, said the championship in future would involve countries like Ghana, Benin Republic and other nationals residing in Lagos.

"In the past Togolese were known for artisan jobs, like fixing tiles, Bricklaying, painting and selling of beans, but the Agbezin Foundation, which is named after my father, is working hard to make Nigerians know that we have abundant talents in football and other sports."

He disclosed that the championship featured eight teams and lasted for one month, adding, "I am happy the championship was a success because Togolese in Lagos were enlightened on how to be good citizens through this championship. In the next event, scouts would be present to fish out talents."