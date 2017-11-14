14 November 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Eight for Alphonso Armah Youth Tourney

By Anthony Kokoi

The Alphonso Armah Youth Tournament is also aimed at spotting talented U-15 players.

The organizing committee of the Alphonso Armah Youth Tournament say eight teams will participate in the first edition of the tournament slated for December 27-30 at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium.

Coach Emmanuel Kaykay said eight U-15 teams from Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Cape Mount and Bong counties will participate in the tournament.

The teams are the National Youth Sports Academy of Montserrado, Zodiac Stars of Harbel, CECE United Football Academy, Bassa Community FC, Discoveries FC, Paynesville Young Controllers, Cape Mount U-15 and Kasumu Sillah Foundation Youth Academy of Bong County.

"Some logistics for the tournament, including 185 footballs, 70 pairs of boots, 83 running sneakers, jerseys, first aid materials and goalkeepers' gloves among others are expected to shortly arrive in the country," he said.

The tournament is expected to be held annually in memory of the Liberia Football Association's late Secretary General B. Alphonso Armah, and to also identify U-15 players.

Armah, who was appointed LFA Secretary General on March 16, 2013, died on November 11, 2015. Before his preferment as Secretary General, Armah spent five years at the LFA secretariat rising through the ranks - from Office Assistant to Assistant Secretary General, Interim Secretary General and eventually, Secretary General.

