14 November 2017

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Liberia: Cips Level 3 Training Underway in Monrovia

By Anthony Kokoi

The Public Procurement Concessions Commission (PPCC), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), yesterday commenced a five-day professional certification training in public procurement to complete the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply (CIPS) course.

According to PPCC executive director Dorbor Jallah, 37 procurement officers from government ministries and agencies as well as partner institutions are attending the training session, which runs from November 13-17.

Jallah said although the 37 officers previously attended and completed the CIPS Level 2 introductory course in public procurement, the present training is primarily designed to address the huge capacity deficit in the field of public procurement and prepare Liberia's public sector procurement personnel to qualify for certificate awards in purchasing and supply from the UK based Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply.

The participants, he said, are drawn from several public sector institutions and international organizations, including Liberia Institute of Public Administration (LIPA), National Elections Commission (NEC), University of Liberia, United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and county-based institutions.

A career procurement professional from the UNDP's Project Support Office (PSO) in Copenhagen, Denmark, Dr. Pa Lamin Beyai, will facilitate the training.

Liberia

