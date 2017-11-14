Liberia: Internews Conducts Media Forum

Internews , an international non-profit organization, has planned a one-day forum aimed at engaging media and civil society in a discussion on the lessons learned from the October 10, 2017 elections, challenges ahead and the way forward for the runoff election.

The event, which will feature two panel discussions focusing on the theme, "Promoting Democracy and Preventing Violence through Dialogue,"' is scheduled for Thursday, November 16 at the Paynesville Town Hall.

The panels, which will comprise stakeholders from the media, civil society and law, will address the topics, "Lessons Learned from the October 10 Elections, Challenges and the Way Forward for a Possible Runoff Election" and "Promoting Free, Fair and Transparent Elections through Civic and Voter Education."

According to an Internews release, the aim is to encourage civic and voter education through the provision of accurate information about the electoral process; examine the Supreme Court case and its impact on the electorate; and encourage media to report in a conflict sensitive manner through accurate, balanced and objective reporting aimed at empowering citizens to make informed choices at the polls.

The panelists selected to participate in the forum are, Lami Lighe - officer-in-charge, National Elections Commission; Negbalee Warner - Dean, Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law; Oscar Bloh - coordinator, Election Coordinating Committee (ECC); Lami Kpargoi - officer-in-charge, Liberia Media Center and Gregory Coleman - Inspector General, Liberia National Police.

Other panelists are Ms. Frances Greaves - President, National Civil Society Council of Liberia; Yvette Chesson-Wureh - Women's Situation Room; Augustine Tamba - President, the Federation of Liberia Youth(FLY); Tecee Boley - Program Manager, New Narratives; and Aaron Weah II - Program Director, NAYMOTE.

The event, according to the release, will be held in collaboration with the Press Union of Liberia (PUL), the Center for Media Studies and Peace Building (CEMESP), NAYMOTE, Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL), the Liberia Media Development Initiative (LMDI) and the Liberia Media Center (LMC).

Internews is an international media development organization that is implementing the USAID funded Liberia Media Development project which seeks to increase citizens' access to independent and reliable information and empowerment to engage in well-informed public discussions on important issues, the release states.

Internews supported the 2017 electoral process by organizing over 120 legislative debates in 73 electoral districts nationwide. Thursday's forum, according to the release, is part of the group's efforts to encourage constructive dialogue about the electoral process in a way that strengthens Liberia's democracy and promotes peace during the runoff election.