Liberia: UL Receives Huge Consignment of Books

A large consignment of textbooks on various academic subjects was received last Friday by the University of Liberia (UL). The books include the latest editions of textbooks on law, political, social and natural sciences and English literature.

The UL administration has already dispatched some of the books to the Straz-Sinje Technical and Vocational College in Sinje, Garwula District, Grand Cape Mount County.

Mrs. Thelma C. Doe, UL Director of Libraries, told the Daily Observer that the textbooks were donated through the agency of the Kofi Annan Institute of Conflict Resolution, a graduate program specialized in training students in conflict management.

Mrs. Doe said the books are very useful, to the extent that the UL authorities think they will enhance the reading culture among students.

She said in order to promote the culture of reading and research at the university, the student body receives regular orientation on the use of the library and its significance to their studies.

The textbooks, said Mrs. Doe, contain up-to-date research materials useful to the students.

More than 3,200 of the books were donated by the office of Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai for use by the Sinje Technical Vocational College, and contain materials on nursing, agricultural extension, general agriculture, electrical engineering, education, business and public administration.

Dr. Kailefala Bility, former Deputy Education Minister for Planning, Research and Development, who made the formal presentation, said VP Boakai is highly interested in molding the minds of the younger generation, "and to do this, there should be books in relation to their careers that the students can read."

He quoted the Vice President as saying that the transformation of Liberia depends on the younger generation; and to have the capacity to do this, they must be well educated.

Dr. John Sellou, Dean of the Sinje College, said "the books meet one of the most essential needs of the UL."

He said enrollment at the Sinje Technical and Vocational College has been overwhelming, adding that the books came at the right time.

As a result of an awareness carried out by the school in the local community, Sellou said the college currently has an enrollment of 450 students.