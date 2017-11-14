Angola: Bengo - Caxito Irrigated Perimeter to Increase Banana Production

Caxito — Northern Bengo province's Irrigated Perimeter of Caxito intends to increase its banana production from 170,000 to 200,000 tons in the 2017/2018 season.

The information was released Sunday in Caxito by the CEO of firm Caxito Rega, João Mpilamosi Domingos.

Speaking to the press, the official added that in order to achieve the proposed figure, local businessmen will need more support mainly for the purchase of foreign exchange, which is crucial to the import of production factors.

Caxito Rega expects in the next two years to expand the area of production and establish more partnerships with national and foreign companies.

The Caxito Irrigated Perimeter runs a total area of more than 4,000 hectares, 2,500 of which have been used in the production of the last season's 170,000 tons of banana.