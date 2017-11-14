Nigeria: Imo Retirees Urge Govt to Intervene Over Unpaid Pensions

Owerri — Retirees in Imo under the aegis, Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), have appealed to the Muhammadu Buhari -led All Progressives Congress (APC), to intervene and monitor the use of the bailout and all the Paris Club Loan Refund tranches (each N7 billion) disbursed to the state.

In a statement by the Secretary of the union, in the state, Livinus Asiegbu," the retirees said they were in pains and that the state government allegedly issued a three -month dud cheque to some of their members. They urged close monitoring from the Federal Government.

According to him, the priority of the state government should be how to pay the arrears of pensions owed them, saying that the erection of statues and other construction work should not occupy the minds of the state government.

One of the retirees, who spoke with The Guardian on Monday, Elder Felix Ekiti, regretted that after retiring in 1998 from the services of the Imo State- owned Imo Broadcasting Corporation (IBC), as a transport supervisor, he was owed about 47 months, disclosing that he was angered most by the alleged issuance of a dud cheque for three months, which is yet to clear as at yesterday.

Last week, the Secretary of Government of Imo State (SGI), George Eche, urged the retirees to be patient, explaining that the delay in the payment and the dud cheque issue was to correct fraud that was perpetrated by some persons in the past.