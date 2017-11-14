Nigeria: Alumni Make Case for Girl-Child Education in Edo

Benin City — The Saint Maria Goretti Girls' Grammar School Old Girls Association (SMAGOGA) has called for investment and encouragement in the girl -child education, a development it said would boost national development considering the roles women play in national development.

President of the Lagos branch of the association, Mrs. Weyinmi Jo-Madugu stated this when the branch awarded scholarship of N100,000 for the best graduating student of the school where she said girl child education remained the sure way to secure the future of the country.

"We at SMAGOGA are determined to give back to our alma mater by committing ourselves and resources to enhancing both the teaching and learning environment.; hence the various projects by the National body," she said.

Also, a Non Governmental Organization, Selfless Art for Service Foundation also rewarded nine teachers with $100.00 each and a plaque as a mark of appreciation of the contributions to the education of the Girl Child in the school.

Meanwhile, the 1977 set, which marked its 40th year reunion, presented tables, chairs and books for the library of the school.

The chairman of the 1977 Reunion Planning Committee, Mrs Regina Ehigiator, said: "We want to appeal to the government to support us. Our concern is the 'girl child education'. We are trying to foster sisterhood. Some of us are outside the country. We want the students to see us as their role models. They too can also aspire to be women of excellence in the future. We have seen that many of the facilities are broken down, hence the need to promote the reading culture through the provision of a library with books for the students.

"What we are doing today is to see how we can encourage our teachers to continue to give their best with the donation of the chairs and tables. We feel if the teachers are comfortable certainly they will be in a good frame of mind to teach the students the right thing. They will impact in them quality knowledge and that is why we have decided to give them this token as part of our contribution from the 1977 set of SMAGOGA.'

The Principal of the Senior Secondary School, Mrs. Isibor Dorcas expressed joy and appreciation for the efforts demonstrated by SMAGOGA, and every other old girl both, home and in Diaspora for the immeasurable support for the enhancement of educational pursuit of the younger ones.