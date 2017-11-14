Nigeria: Group Seeks Support for Secondus As PDP Chair

A group under the aegis of Genuine Democrats Group (GDG), a youth wing of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has urged supports for the emergence of the party's former National Deputy Chairman (South), Uche Secondus, as the National Chairman in the forthcoming December convention.

The group, in a release yesterday, said it is campaigning for Secondus because "he has a reputation that continues to soar above his peers in the build up to the National Chairmanship office of the nation's most popular and major opposition party."

The release signed Yisa Gbegudu, the group's Publicity Secretary, stated, "Prince Secondus, by nature, is a person who does and gets things done by merit, the same way he wants Nigerians and members of the party to note that the position of National Chairman was zoned to the Southern region comprising of three zones, and that he has the legitimate and legal rights to aspire for the office.

"As a democrat to the core, Secondus emphasizes liberal disposition and says to whoever cares to listen, putting it clearly on records, that since the launching of his chairmanship ambition, he has been reaching out to delegates across the 36 states, seeking votes and presenting his agenda for revival of the party ahead of 2019."

The group also stated that there was no plan to impose Secondus on the party "because no member of Board of Trustees has openly endorsed him as some have done for some other candidates."

GDG affirmed that Southwest seems unprepared for the party's leadership and that "it should go to South-South, the main base of the PDP and where Secondus hails from. He has been campaigning day and night across the six zones, selling our redemption messages to PDP delegates, urging all aspirants to get ready for the convention and stop games of distractions.

"For him, there's no magic about it than for delegates to assemble and cast their votes for an aspirant of their choice in the full glare of the public. And he believes in the prospects of his pedigree. Secondus is bold and alongside his great blueprint to return the PDP to power in 2019. With him, the forthcoming convention a great opportunity for the party to complete the redemption it started at the Port Harcourt mini convention. It's very important that the PDP elects genuine and committed party members into the upcoming National Working Committee in the best interest of the party and Nigerian democracy. It is for this need that we urge delegates to support Secondus