Nigeria: Bonnke Prays Against Corruption in Nigeria, Oyedepo Seeks Unity

Lagos and Ilorin — German evangelist, Reinhard Bonnke, yesterday charged the Federal Government to do everything possible to rid Nigeria of corruption, which he described as the greatest enemy of the country's growth and progress.

He said the leadership should concentrate on infrastructure development, as well as revive vital sectors that would not only boost the economy but also provide jobs for millions of jobless graduates in the country.

He stated this at the end of his five-day Farewell Crusade at Sparklight Estate, Ogun State, which he noted, marks the end of his physically visiting Africa to preach.

The 77 year-old Founder of Christ For All Nations (CfaN), poured out his heart on his will for Nigeria, as he prayed for the country that God would stamp out poverty from the life of every Nigerian and the nation in general.

Bonnke, who did not hide his love for Nigeria and its people, said God specifically told him to come and have his farewell crusade in Lagos, Nigeria, preferring the country to other nations in Africa, in spite of the fact that he started his evangelistic ministry in Lesotho.

He described Nigeria as a great country with a lot of potential and prayed that God would give President Muhammadu Buhari the grace and the spirit to lead country in the right direction.

Meanwhile, the Founder of Living Faith Church World Wide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has identified unity of purpose among Nigerians as the needed catalyst for growth and development of the country.

He said God's foresights for creating man, as a dependent being remained a signal for Nigerians to eschew violence and live harmoniously for the growth of the nation.

He said this yesterday at Omu-Aran, his Kwara State country home during the Golden Jubilee Anniversary of Government Secondary School Omu-Aran, where he had his early education.

Appearing in their school uniform along some of his old classmates and old boys of the school, National President of the association, Olusegun Adeniyi, stated that members had spent about N300 million to rehabilitate the school.