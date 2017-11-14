Nigeria: Nweze Harps On Constitutionality of Democratic Governance

Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, Chima Centus Nweze, has reiterated the need for adherence to true constitutionalism and democratic governance.

According to him, it remains the only way to consolidate on the 1999 constitution even though it was not the popular view of the citizens that informed its propriety.

Justice Nweze, who was the guest lecturer at the 16th Justice Idigbe Memorial Lecture held at the Akin Deko Main Auditorium, University of Benin with the theme: 'Constitutional Adjudication For Democratic Consolidation In Nigeria: The Role of The Supreme Court', said he appreciates the 'judicialisation of politics' and a situation where the societal decision-making becomes more judiciary-oriented.

The erudite jurist stated that the dichotomy between the Nigerian jurists and scholars has not helped to address the issues affecting Nigeria.

He noted that this difference could be due to largely geographical influence of interpretation of the law or its knowledge.

Justice Nweze who gave credit to Professor Smitney for evolving the phrase, 'Judicialization of Politics', said it happens when the judiciary frequently asserts its relevance in moulding the shape of politics for the common good.

He further pointed out that there should be a constitutional warrant for this assertive role for the Nigerian judiciary in the contemporary constitutional adjudication.

Earlier in his welcome address, Chairman of the occasion and Vice Chancellor, University of Benin, Prof. Faraday Orumwense paid tribute to the late Chief Gani Fawehinmi who established the lecture series to celebrate Justice Idigbe.