14 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Player Optimistic About Fiba World Cup

Luanda — The debutant young basketball player, Carlos Cabral, said he was confident that the Angolan team would qualify for the next FIBA World Cup set to take place in China, thanks to its seasoned and skillful players.

"We have skillful, young and veteran players that can from game to game go against the opponents and get the country qualified for the World Cup."

The national team's debutant 22-years old 1º de Agosto's point guard was speaking to Angop, after a training session held at "28 de Fevereiro" pavilion, pledging to do his best to be among the 12 players that will be selected by the coach and help Angola reach the Cup.

He also recognised that the game will be a tough one for those selected by the American coach, William Bryant Voigt.

A 1º de Agosto's school player, Carlos Cabral has already served Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) and Marinha de Guerra.

