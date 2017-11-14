South Africa: Wilco Louw 'Will Get Better' for Boks

Wilco Louw will always remember his second Test cap.

On the bench for last Saturday's clash against Ireland in Dublin, the 23-year-old tighthead was on the park after a single minute when Coenie Oosthuizen went down with what was later confirmed as a torn ACL and MCL.

Louw and the rest of the Bok side were completely outclassed by the Irish, who dominated every aspect of the game as they cruised to a 38-3 win.

One of the star performers for Western Province in this year's Currie Cup final win over the Sharks, Louw found the going tough as the Irish had the upper hand at scrum time.

But, on Monday, Bok coach Allister Coetzee expressed his satisfaction with what he had seen from Louw, who is now expected to start Saturday's clash against France in Paris.

"I'm happy with Wilco playing almost a full Test, for a young tighthead," Coetzee said.

"He conceded one or two penalties which is to be expected. But he's done really well to go through the whole game.

"You don't prepare a team for when your reserve will start playing 77 minutes.

"At training your starting team gets 60% or 70% of the game, but he had to step up and do well after Coenie's injury. He did well and he will get better."

Kick-off on Saturday is at 21:45 (SA time).

