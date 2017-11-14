Luanda — The Association of Angolan Diplomats defends a 10 per cent quota for the appointment of political ambassadors and the rest for career ambassadors.

This stance was manifested last Monday, in Luanda, by the chairman of the Association of Angolan Diplomats, António Lima Viegas, on the fringes of a ceremony held in celebration of the Angolan Diplomat Day, marked on 12 November.

"We have plenipotentiary ambassadors that are not career ones. As you have been following the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has started an inspection on its human resources organs, in the end of which we'll be able to tell the percentage effectively", he said.

Our objective, he clarified, is that the appointment of political ambassador be in the order of 10 per cent and the rest should be career ambassadors.

He also revealed that in terms of progression in the diplomatic career the country needs to improve its system, because at the present the model is very bad.

António Lima Viegas, who is also the general inspector of the Foreign Affairs Ministry, disclosed that this Tuesday the inspection work will be intensified and begin in the Human Resources area with the aim to correct what is bad in terms of the diplomatic career.

"Our diplomats have to ascend every four years, as the law outlines, and their progression has to happen in the correct manner", he explained.

"That is what the board of the Ministry wants and what the Angolan diplomats want as well", he asserted.

The ceremony of celebration of the Angolan Diplomat Day was chaired by the Foreign Affairs minister, Manuel Augusto, and was also attended by members of the Diplomatic Corps accredited in Angola, among other guests.