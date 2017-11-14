South Africa: Sport - Dale Steyn - I'm Ready to Go!

Proteas ace Dale Steyn is ready to play his first professional game of cricket in over a year when the Titans take on the Knights in a RAM SLAM T20 Challenge match in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The 'Phalaborwa Express' has been battling a shoulder injury since the first Test against Australia in November 2016 and after months of rehabilitation he is ready to take to the field again.

Speaking to the Titans official website, Steyn confirmed that he was ready to make his return.

"I am ready to go," said Steyn.

"Yes, I haven't played in a year, but there are no massive expectations. I am just looking forward to playing again and feeling part of the game.

"I'm not asking people to sit back and think I'm going to bowl at 150km/h and that I'm going to take five wickets. If I can get through the game with minimal damage in terms of economy rate and pick up a wicket or two that would be great."

The aim at this stage is clearly just to get through unscathed.

The Titans are considered the danger team in the competition with a potent batting line-up that boasts the likes of AB de Villiers, Farhaan Behardien, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock and Albie Morkel.

They are in action again on Friday night when they take on the Warriors in East London, and for Steyn it will be about easing his way back into first-class cricket.

If all goes according to plan, he could make his return to the Proteas set-up for the four-day, day/night Boxing Day Test against Zimbabwe in Port Elizabeth.

For now, though, the first hurdle is getting back into action with the Titans.

"I'm going to slot in where I'm needed," he said.

"We need to play within our strengths. Albie's strength is definitely to take the new ball and get two overs out of the way. For me, I want to get overs under the belt.

"If I look back at the way I've played over my career I generally bowl two up front and one in the middle and one at the death - that's probably how I'm best utilised."

Play on Wednesday starts at 18:00.

Source: Sport24