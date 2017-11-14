South Africa: Boks Brace for Coaching Disruption Mid-Tour

It was always going to happen, but the coaching disruption set to rock the Boks after this weekend's Test against France in Paris has all-of-a-sudden taken on a new complexion.

With the Boks and their coach Allister Coetzee under renewed fire following their disastrous 38-3 loss to Ireland in Dublin on Saturday, this Saturday's fixture at the Stade de France has become a daunting task for the men in green and gold.

And, to make matters worse, Coetzee will lose two key members of his coaching staff immediately after the match.

This will be assistant coach Johann van Graan's last match with the Boks before he takes up his new role as head coach of PRO14 side Munster, while defence and exits consultant Brendan Venter will also take a break from the national side after this weekend.

Venter is contracted to Italy on a consultancy basis until the 2019 World Cup and with South Africa playing against that opposition next weekend, Venter's conflict of interest dictates that he will play no part in the preparation for that match.

It means that, regardless of the result against France, Coetzee will find himself going into the Italy week without two individuals who have been key members of his management team in 2017.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 21:45 (SA time).

