South Africa: Participation Rules - Our Crisis, and Our Hope, Runs Deeper Than December

analysis

All eyes are on the ANC's elective conference. We are obsessed with the idea that a decade ago, in another December, bad leaders taking power started us on the road to crisis. Our only road to a better life, we think, is a change of leaders in a month's time or 2019. But our problems are deeper than that, and we have more means to tackle them.

Our policy system is broken, even when run by "the good guys", and our people have no sense of ownership in our country. On the ground and on the law books, we have the resources to build a participative, learning state. If we don't start to use them - now - then neither next month nor 2019 will matter very much.

Details, broken everywhere

Take policy and learning first. From among many examples, I'll begin with scientific research. This is of enormous importance to our long-term future. It is barely touched by the Zuma faction, run for years by the technocratic part of the ANC, regularly graded an 'A' or 'A+' by the press.

It also has a funding system that is broken, not because of implementation, but because of a mistake in...