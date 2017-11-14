14 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Marshmallow Times, Inc - When Zuma Gave an Interview to ANN7

President Jacob Zuma opened up about his legacy and future in a rare interview on Tuesday night. He also used the friendly ANN7 platform to send a message to those who want to see him gone after the ANC's national conference in December when, he said, he would "still be president of the country". By CARIEN DU PLESSIS.

Once upon a time, before Nkandla and before the Guptas, President Jacob Zuma still made an effort to endear himself to the chattering classes. He even gave interviews to newspapers.

In his exclusive interview with ANN7 on Tuesday night, however, some of those issues that formed the watershed between that time and now came up in a safe space where he faced no criticism: Nkandla ("there were three investigations that found nothing, absolutely nothing") and, not by name though, the Guptas ("one thing [the judicial commission of inquiry] must establish is what is State Capture? What is this phrase?").

Watching ANN7 group political editor Sifiso Mahlangu do his best to put words in the president's mouth felt like watching a parody of real journalism in some parallel universe - and it's all as rosy and rich and paranoid as the parallel budgeting...

