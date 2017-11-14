Angola: INEA to Conduct Family Income, Spending Enquiry

Luanda — An enquiry into income, spending and employment in Angola (Idrea) will be conducted by the National Institute of Statistics (INEA) as from February 2018 with the participation of 12,500 families.

The enquiry aims at gathering data that will respond to the sustainable development indicators, update the poverty rate in the country, provide information on the families' consumption and assess the employment sector in Angola.

The enquiry will involve rural and urban areas of the country's 18 provinces.

To this end, INEA Monday in Luanda started building capacity skills of at least 100 recruited technicians in the provinces of Cuando Cubango, Cunza Sul, Bié, Namibe, Zaire and Luanda.

The training is expected to last 30 days and includes theory and practice to equip enquirers with the skill to conduct the study.

Speaking to Angop, the IDREA deputy-coordinator, Pio Lucas, explained that besides the training, INEA will hold a general programme with the participation of all the province's enquirers in 2018.

In the meantime, Pio Lucas urged householders to receive well the enquirers and provide reliable information, in order for the enquiry to correspond to the real problems of the families in the communities.

He also said that after the compilation of the data, INEA will release the information that will help the Government to appropriately channel the financial resources and outline public policies to ensure better living conditions to the people.

According to the latest INEA's nationwide census of 2014, Angola has currently 28.359,634 inhabitants, 47,3 percent (13.408, 218) of which are men, and 52,7 percent (14.196,206) are women.

Luanda is the most populated province of the country with 7.714,644 inhabitants.