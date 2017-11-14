South Africa: Leon's Vestiges of a Bygone Era, an Epitome of DA Values

analysis

As the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, limps along trying to remain relevant, our own home-grown Tories have become insistent on beating the same drums of yesteryear. Maybe not as conservative as May's Conservative Party, former leaders of the Democratic Alliance continue to propose policies that are as outdated as May's government and therefore continue to miss the mark when reading the pulse of the South African population.

Those of us who are following the Brexit transition are aware that Theresa May is doing particularly poorly compared to the Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn at the moment. May seems to be propping up a government that has run out of ideas, whose proposals are outdated and therefore irrelevant at this current juncture in British politics. Hence the poor performance at the polls earlier this year.

Corbyn, on the other hand, seems to be hearing the voice of the electorate, making his left-wing politics mainstream and having his policy proposals being snatched up on a weekly basis by the Tories. Some pundits, even within the Conservative Party, suggest that by December, May will be gone.

Clearly having been intellectually tossed out by the Maimane faction within the DA, Tony Leon, who served...