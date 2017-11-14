14 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Leon's Vestiges of a Bygone Era, an Epitome of DA Values

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Meokgo Matuba

As the British Prime Minister, Theresa May, limps along trying to remain relevant, our own home-grown Tories have become insistent on beating the same drums of yesteryear. Maybe not as conservative as May's Conservative Party, former leaders of the Democratic Alliance continue to propose policies that are as outdated as May's government and therefore continue to miss the mark when reading the pulse of the South African population.

Those of us who are following the Brexit transition are aware that Theresa May is doing particularly poorly compared to the Labour Party's Jeremy Corbyn at the moment. May seems to be propping up a government that has run out of ideas, whose proposals are outdated and therefore irrelevant at this current juncture in British politics. Hence the poor performance at the polls earlier this year.

Corbyn, on the other hand, seems to be hearing the voice of the electorate, making his left-wing politics mainstream and having his policy proposals being snatched up on a weekly basis by the Tories. Some pundits, even within the Conservative Party, suggest that by December, May will be gone.

Clearly having been intellectually tossed out by the Maimane faction within the DA, Tony Leon, who served...

South Africa

Top Energy Utility Official Blames Minister Over Corruption

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises continued its inquiry on Eskom into the mismanagement of state funds in… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.