Luanda — Carlos Cabral, Mohamed Malick (1º de Agosto), Ngombo Rogério and José Salvador (Inteclube) are the newcomers summoned by the new senior men basketball team coach, William Bryant Voigt.

The US coach has summoned the above players ahead of the qualifiers for the World Cup of 24-26 November this year.

The athletes were presented Monday at "28 de Fevereiro" pavilion.

Here is the list of the pre-selected players:

Carlos Cabral (1º de Agosto), Gerson Domingos and José Salvador (Interclube) Edson Ndoniema, Leandro Conceição, and Mohamed Malick (1º de Agosto), Edmir Lucas, Gerson Gonçalves (Petro de Luanda), Olimpio

Cipriano and Roberto Fortes (Sport Libolo and Benfica), Carlos Morais (Sport Lisboa andBenfica) Felizardo Ambrósio and Eduardo Mingas (1º de

Agosto), Teotónio Dó and Hermenegildo Mbunga (Sport Libolo and Benfica), Miguel Kiala (Interclube), Yanik Moreira (Parma Basket), Valdelicio Joaquim (Obras Sanitárias).