South Africa: Man in Coma After Alleged Nightclub Assault By Blue Bulls Rugby Player

A 38-year-old man was left in a coma after he was allegedly assaulted by a Blue Bulls rugby player at a nightclub over the weekend.

The assault took place outside the Madison Nightclub in Lynnwood Park, Pretoria, in the early hours of Saturday.

Captain Ilze Jones said on Tuesday that a case of assault with intent to cause grievously bodily harm had been opened.

"There are still outstanding statements, but a police officer went to the hospital to check on the victim. We are waiting to get a statement from the victim when he is in a better medical condition," Jones said.

Sunday newspaper Rapport reported that Louis Pienaar, 38, was out with his cousin Christian Cronje at the nightclub on Friday evening.

They were dancing when the under-21 Blue Bulls player and his friends arrived.

According to Cronje, the player was causing trouble with them from the outset.

The loose forward allegedly threatened Pienaar and told him to meet him outside.

He apparently hit Pienaar from behind and, when he tried to get up, hit him again.

The incident happened around 04:00 on Saturday morning.

Pienaar was rushed to the Life-Wilgers Hospital in Pretoria, where he is being treated.

Blue Bulls spokesperson Shanil Mangaroo opted not to comment on the matter.

"At this stage, we will let the law run its course. We will respect the process and will comment after the legal process," Mangaroo said.

