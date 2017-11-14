South Africa: KZN Motorists Warned to Behave After Crashes Kill 13

KwaZulu-Natal motorists have been warned to adhere to the rules of the road ahead of the festive season, following the death of 13 people in two separate accidents on Sunday.

Eight people died when a truck, carrying more than 70 people, overturned near Nquthu, northern KZN.

On the N3, near The Pavilion shopping mall, a driver lost control of a vehicle, causing it to flip over a bridge. Five people were killed and four were injured.

On Tuesday, MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda urged motorists, passengers and pedestrians to abide by the rules of the road ahead of the festive season.

"The driver of the truck that killed eight people in Nquthu will face eight charges of culpable homicide. The driver has also been charged for drinking and driving after police confirmed that his blood tested positive for alcohol," the department said in a statement.

Full investigation

It is alleged that the driver tried to flee the scene before he was apprehended by members of the community.

During preliminary checks, police found that the truck possessed the necessary certifications to be on the road.

The department, led by Acting Head of Department Glen Xaba, visited the Nquthu crash scene on Monday and inspected the wreckage.

Some department officials remained behind to meet the families of the deceased. Kaunda expressed his condolences to the families and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

"It is unfortunate that in one day [Sunday] of the last weekend alone, we lost 13 people through completely avoidable road crashes," said Kaunda.

He urged law enforcement agencies to conduct a full investigation.

Kaunda said the department would be out in full force as the festive season approaches to create road safety awareness and conduct law enforcement operations, focusing on drinking and driving, roadworthiness, unlicensed drivers and vehicles, and speeding.

Source: News24