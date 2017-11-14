Parliament — The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises continued its inquiry on Eskom into the mismanagement of state funds in state-owned enterprises.

The Committee today heard evidence from Eskom's General Manager in the Office of the Chairperson, Mr Khulani Qoma.

In his statement, he said Eskom's implosion was deliberate, well-orchestrated and shame-free, and the entire leadership was culpable. Mr Qoma indicated that the Dentons report was used to eliminate competition for former Acting Chief Executive, Mr Matshela Koko.

"It is clear that the suspension of the four executives was not predicated on noble intentions, but to pave the way for Koko to become GCE so as to effectively execute the capturing of Eskom", said Mr Qoma.

"This is based on the fact that the Dentons investigation deliberately omitted the individuals behind governance lapses, wherein Koko was most featured, the three executives were summarily removed from their posts and Koko miraculously returned to the office to become GCE," he added.

Mr Qoma told the Committee that across the entire saga of state capture, Minister for Public Enterprises Ms Lynne Brown has been telling South Africans that she isn't wet in spite of the fact that she is fully submerged under water. People across her office and her portfolio are her proverbial water and they have all failed to debunk the capture claims.

"Minister Brown's 'I was lied to', 'I didn't know' strategy is a public admission of incompetence. A worthy leader creates capacity for due diligence so as to increase prudent leadership. But she routinely tells the citizens that she was lied to or something to that lousy effect," he added.

The Committee welcomed the presentation by Mr Qoma, but reiterated that individuals whose names are mentioned and are implicated during the inquiry, will be afforded an opportunity to come and appear before the inquiry.