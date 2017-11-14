14 November 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia Celebrates World Orphans Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bridgett Milton

Liberia joins nations the world over in celebration of World Orphan Day here on Monday, 13 November. The executive director of Orphans Concern Liberia, Amos Sawboh says second Monday in November each year is dedicated to highlighting the plight of orphans globally.

Speaking in an interview with this paper on Monday, Mr. Sawboh says this year's commemoration was low key in the country, but stresses that

the situation of orphans in Liberia is not something to be silent about because the country suffered the Ebola outbreak, which left many children orphans and they are being forgotten about.

He notes that a day set aside to talk about the plight of orphans will go a long way in helping to champion their cause globally. He explains that his group plans to visit few orphanages across Monrovia and to later read a statement to the United Nations, requesting the day to be commemorated just like the Day of the African Child.

Mr. Sawboh continues that orphans in orphanages should be given hope by assuring them though they don't have parents, but there is hope that they can live a better life, and become whoever or whatever they aspire to become.

He notes that since the Ebola outbreak ended, kids who lost their parents to the disease have been forgotten, stressing if properly cared for, they could become future leaders or criminals if left along.

Liberia

Special Peace Panel Formed to Mitigate Elections Crisis

Several concerned Liberians on November 13, 2017 after a successful meeting established a special peace panel to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.