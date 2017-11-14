Liberia: CSA Highlights Achievements

The Civil Service Agency or CSA highlights some of its achievements since President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf initiated measures from 2006 to present aimed at making public servants to remain committed and diligent in their various places of work.

CSA Deputy Director-General for Human Resource and Policy, Wanneh Clarke-Reeves made the acknowledgement when he addressed a weekly press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Culture and Tourism on 9 November in Monrovia. Shee recalls that upon assuming office, President Johnson-Sirleaf realized that there was an immediate need to undertake measures to transform the Civil Service.

Madam Reeves explains that the CSA along with international partners worked collaboratively and introduced mechanisms to improve the Civil Service, noting that as a result, the Civil Service Reform Strategy was developed in 2008 to address the concerns of Government and serve as the principle thrust for guiding the reform agenda.

According to her, the strategy of the reform process focused on six components, including Restructuring & Right Sizing; Pay and Pension Reforms; Improving Service Delivery; Human Resource Management; Leadership Development; and Gender Equity. He continues that in 2013, the Ministry of Finance & Development Planning (MFDP) relinquished control of the management of the Civil Service Payroll to the Civil Service Agency (CSA) thereby enabling the agency to institute control mechanisms which has reduced the number of persons having access to the payroll to a select few; and that the CSA has developed a Medium Term Pay Strategy to inform civil servants pay reform.

Madam Reeves discloses that through the payroll vetting processes since 2006 to 2017, CSA has reduced the civil service payroll strength from more than 75,000 to less than 48,000 thereby, reducing the fiscal burden on the National Budget in conjunction with the USAID-GEMS, to grade and classify over 3,000 jobs in the civil service.

She indicates that the CSA has secured state-of-the-art biometric equipment that is currently issuing new biometric Identification Cards with additional security features to civil servants, adding that 4,936 civil servants have received their biometric ID cards and more than 10,000 civil servants are biometrically enrolled.

She says the CSA was successful in rolling out and instituting the system of Performance Management to Ministries and Agencies in 2016; developed the Merit-Based Recruitment Manual, a framework that guides recruitment and selection in the Civil Service.

The deputy CSA boss further notes that in 2012, the Agency updated the Civil Service Standing Orders, which outlines rules and regulations governing the Civil Service as well as providing guidance towards the implementation of those regulations.

On the issue of capacity development, Madam Reeves says that currently, over 300 Liberian students have been enrolled in bilateral scholarships program in various disciplines in 20 countries, expressing thanks to President Sirleaf on behalf of the CSA leadership for the opportunity to serve Liberia.