Cameroon: Bamenda - Sopecam Staff Excels in Junior Writer's Award

Buba Laura won the 3rd prize in the junior writer's competition organised by the Ministry of Arts and Culture.

It was all joy and celebration in SOPECAM Regional agency in Bamenda recently as the stuff joined one of theirs, Buba Laura chiffon Bangsi, to celebrate an award she won in Yaounde on the 22 of September 2017. The competition that was launched for young authors by the Ministry of Arts and Culture was aimed at promoting the culture of writing and reading amongst Cameroonians.

It was equally out to promote creativity and to enable young Cameroonians to bring their works of art to the limelight. Participating in the contest for the first time, Buba Laura wrote a collection of ten poems that made her one of the winners in the competition.

She came third and was honoured with quality prizes such as a trophy, certificate and books among others. Some of her poems "poverty", "they sell our image", "Bankebong -the hidden treasure", "the Fons annual dance" and "Cameroon the land of milk and honey" , all portrayed the rich culture of the people of the North West region.

The poems also brought to the limelight the hidden aspects of our culture which needs to be patronised. While presenting her trophy to the SOPECAM Regional boss Choves Loh, Laura was happy and said she was surprised when she heard that she was one of the winners.

She said she has always had the zeal to write but has never had the opportunity to showcase her talent. "When I learnt of the opportunity, I decided to write some poems which I have always dreamed of writing," she said. While receiving the award, the Chief of SOPECAM North West, Choves Loh, said it was a bold step taken by her secretary.

He encouraged her to do more and keep the flag of SOPECAM Bamenda flying. Buba Laura Chifoin Bangsi hails from Akeh in Boyo Division. The 34-year-old young author is married and a mother of three. She works in SOPECAM as a secretary and cashier at the regional office in Bamenda.