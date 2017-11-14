Cameroon: Commonwealth Parliamentary Association - Election of Hon. Monjowa Lifaka Celebrated

For the next three years, she will chair the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA).

Communication Minister and government's spokesperson, Issa Tchiroma Bakary during a press conference in Yaounde on November 10, 2017 lauded the election of Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka on November 7, 2017, at the head of the prestigious Commonwealth Parliamentarians Association, (CPA).

He said, "In fact, the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, which brings together Parliamentarians from all Commonwealth Member countries around the world, is a powerful tool for cooperation and the promotion of the values of democracy and governance among nations." Hon. Monjowa Lifaka was elected as chairperson of the Executive Committee of the CPA during the organisation's 63rd General Assembly that held in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

She had a landslide victory scoring 107 out of the 192 votes cast. The second candidate, Right Honourable Niki Rattlen Speaker of the Cooks Island had 70 votes and 15 votes for the Right Honourable Shirley Osborne, Speaker of Montserrat. The CPA has 180 branches.

It is made up of regions that are Africa, Asia, Australia, British Islands and Mediterranean, Canada, Caribbean, Americas and Atlantic, India, Pacific and South -East Asia.

The new chairperson of the CPA Executive Committee, Hon. Monjowa Lifaka in the following interview talks of how her election came about, benefits of the position to Cameroon and her priorities.