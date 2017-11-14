Cameroon: National Volleyball Championship - Semi-Finalists Identified

The first phase of the competition rounded off at the Yaounde University Sports Complex on Sunday, November 12, 2017.

Eight teams have qualified for the semi-final phase of the 2017 Camtel Volleyball championship that kicked off on November 8, 2017. This was the outcome at the end of the first phase of the competition that rounded off at the Yaounde University Sports Complex on Sunday, November 12, 2017.

The teams that have qualified for the semi-finals are FAP Volleyball Club of Yaounda, Bafia Volleyball Evolution, Association des Juenes Volleyeurs of Maroua (AJVM) and Cameroon Sport for the men's category.

According to last minute information from the Cameroon Volleyball Federation (FECAVOLLEY), AVJ of Maroua qualified for the semi-final. They will face Bafia Volleyball Evolution in the semi-final.

A technical committee was expected to meet yesterday November 13, 2017 at the headquarters of FECAVOLLEY in Yaounde to deliberate on the results of the first phase of the competition.

For the women, the qualified teams are INJS Volleyball Club, Bafia Volleyball Club, Nyong et Kelle Volleyball Club and FAP Volleyball Club. In the first encounter of the day, INJS beat Bafang Volleyball Club 3-0 sets to cement their leadership position in Pool A. It was a thrilling encounter that attracted much applause from spectators.

The INJS ladies dominated the encounter with powerful strikes from team captain, Victoire L'or Ngon Ntame and her team mates displaying a good mastery of the sport. The Bafang ladies, though inexperienced, were able to fight back with attackers like Bandoki Yvan, Bedondo Sphia and Koung Ysa but their efforts were futile.

In the other games played FAP Volleyball Club beat Bafia Volleyball 3-2 sets. In the men's competition, Olympique Volleyball Club outplayed Keep Feet Volleyball Cub 3-1 sets (25,-21, 25-21, 19-25, 20-25).

In another encounter, AJV of Maroua beat Edea Volleyball Club 3-2 sets (25-11, 23-11, 25-9, 23-25, 15-9). The coach of FAP women's volleyball team, Joseph Sanama said his team was able to make it due to the fact that his players respected the instructions he gave them.

"The semifinal games will be of high quality. I hereby invite the pubic to come out massively and encourage the players," he said. The semi-finals of the national volleyball championship have been billed for November 19, 2017 in Yaounde.