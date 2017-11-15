15 November 2017

Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Zimbabwe Coup Feared Amid Explosions in Harare and Reported Seizure of State Media

Photo: YouTube Screenshot
Tanks in Zimbabwe

Explosions have resounded across the capital Harare amid rumours of an army takeover. Tensions have risen across Zimbabwe after reports that the military took control of state broadcaster ZBC's headquarters.

Explosions were reported across the Zimbabwean capital Harare on Wednesday amid rumours of a military coup against President Robert Mugabe.

Local media reported on Wednesday that military personnel took over the headquarters of Zimbabwe's state broadcaster ZBC, marking an escalation in a reported standoff between Mugabe's government and the armed forces.

Armored vehicles were seen on the outskirts of Harare on Tuesday, a day after Zimbabwe's military chief General Constantino Chiwenga threatened to intervene to end a purge of his allies in Mugabe's ruling ZANU-PF party.

Zimbabwe's ambassador to South Africa, Isaac Moyo, dismissed rumors that the military was orchestrating a coup aimed at upending Mugabe's 37-year rule.

"There's nothing really happening. They are just social media claims," Moyo told Reuters news agency.

This is a breaking news story. We are updating this article as information comes in.

(Reuters, AP)

